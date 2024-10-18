Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend October 18 - 20

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of the fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From a trunk or treat to Halloween festivals, there's plenty of spooky fun to enjoy.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park's 'Trunk or Treat' and 'Haunted Hike'
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) invites you to the park's Limekiln Parking Area on Saturday. There will be photo stations, a haunted trail, and attendees will also have the chance to decorate tree cookies at a craft station. There will also be hot chocolate for the first 100 people. The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to those with a CPW vehicle park pass. More information here.
BOO at the Bridge
The 10th annual family-friendly event is happening Saturday at the Royal Gorge Bridge from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy trick-or-treating, rides and more haunting surprises! There will also be a costume contest, so make sure you get those costumes ready! Tickets start at $14. More information here.
Pumpkins in the Park
Head to Old Colorado City on Saturday for their fall festival! The event is free and will be held along West Colorado Avenue. At Bancroft Park, you can enjoy a pumpkin patch, balloon animals, fall crafts, tie dye and even get your face painted. The event kicks off at noon and ends at 4 p.m. More information here.
Barks and Boos Fall Fest 2024
The third annual dog-friendly event is happening Sunday at North Springs Veterinary Referral Center on Vincent Drive. The event is free and features a HOWL-O-WEEN Pup Parade. There will also be a costume contest for your furry friends. The event will last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information here.
___
____
