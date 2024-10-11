Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend October 11 - 13

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of the fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From 'Balltoberfest' to cycling Pikes Peak Highway, there's plenty of Colorado culture to experience.

Balltoberfest

The Colorado Springs Police Department is hosting its fourth annual 'Balltoberfest' on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's happening at the Colorado Springs Scheels, which is located on Interquest Parkway. At the event, you can make a difference by donating a new sports ball to support CSPD's Play COS Program. More information here.

Pedal Pikes Peak

Cyclists can access Pikes Peak Highway this weekend with no vehicle traffic. It's happening Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Riders must be single file in the right lane. They also most wear reflective clothing with blinking lights on their bicycles. Food, beverages and merchandise will be available at the summit starting at 8:30 a.m. More information here.

Colorado Springs Sugar Plum Food & Gift Mart

In the holiday spirit already? The largest holiday show in Colorado Springs is happening this weekend! On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can shop hundreds of merchants for all your gifting needs. Tickets start at $9.40, children 16 and under can get in for free. More information here.

2024 Komen Colorado MORE THAN PINK Walk

The 2024 Komen Colorado MORE THAN PINK Walk is happening Saturday at Civic Center Park in Denver. The event evolved from the Race for the Cure in 2018. Since then, it has raised more than $60 million and continues to be a part of their vision of a world without breast cancer. The walk site opens at 7:30 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk at 9:15 a.m. More information here.

