CSPD hosting fourth annual 'Balltoberfest' Saturday, asks the public to donate sports balls

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is hosting its fourth annual 'Balltoberfest' on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It's happening at the Colorado Springs Scheels, which is located on Interquest Parkway.

At the event, you can make a difference by donating a new sports ball to support CSPD's Play COS Program.

Through donations, CSPD says their patrol divisions are supplied sports balls for officers to keep in their cruisers to give to kids and teenagers.

The event is filled with family fun, including Touch-a-Truck with law enforcement vehicles and games.

___





Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.