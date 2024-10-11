Watch Now
CSPD hosting fourth annual 'Balltoberfest' Saturday, asks the public to donate sports balls

Eleanor Sheahan
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is hosting its fourth annual 'Balltoberfest' on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It's happening at the Colorado Springs Scheels, which is located on Interquest Parkway.

At the event, you can make a difference by donating a new sports ball to support CSPD's Play COS Program.

Through donations, CSPD says their patrol divisions are supplied sports balls for officers to keep in their cruisers to give to kids and teenagers.

The event is filled with family fun, including Touch-a-Truck with law enforcement vehicles and games.

