Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend May 9 - May 11, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From a Mother's Day event at Ivy Wild School to Denver Nuggets games, there's plenty to enjoy this Mother's Day weekend!

Sip, Spa, and Spoil Mother's Day Event

Ivy Wild School is hosting its second annual sip, spa and spoil event to celebrate Mother's Day weekend! The event will be held from 12 p.m to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Moms will be treated to free massages, sweet treats, makeup and hair services! There will even be a professional photography session. More information here.

HAS Annual Gigantic Plant Sales

The nonprofit Horticultural Art Society (HAS) is hosting its 2025 Gigantic Spring Plant Sales! On Friday, May 9 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 10 and 17, you can purchase your favorite natives, vegetables, roses and more! HAS manages three gardens at Monument Valley Park, where the sale will be held. More information here.

Denver Nuggets

Mile High Playoffs return to Denver this weekend! The Nuggets battle the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena Friday and Sunday in the Western Conference Semifinals. The series is tied 1-1. Friday's game starts at 8 p.m. and tip-off for Sunday's game is at 1:30 p.m. Tickets start at $124. More information here.

Colorado Chocolate Festival

The Colorado Chocolate Festival is happening this Mother's Day Weekend! The event runs Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's being held at the National Western Expo Hall which is located on Humboldt Street east of the I-25 and I-70 interchange. More information here.

