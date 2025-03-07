Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend March 7 - March 9, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the Monte Vista Crane Festival to the final weekend of the Ice Castles in Cripple Creek, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

Ice Castles in Cripple Creek

It's the final weekend for the Ice Castles in Cripple Creek, a popular winter attraction! Ice Castles have been operating around Colorado since 2011, but this is the second year the attraction is in Cripple Creek. Tickets in Cripple Creek for general admission start at $21. More information here.

WATCH: How crews build the Cripple Creek Ice Castles

Monte Vista Crane Festival

The 42nd annual Monte Vista Crane Festival is returning to the San Luis Valley this weekend! Sandhill cranes and other birds will be following their seasonal migration routes. At the festival, you can enjoy thousands of Sandhill cranes, ducks and geese flying in front of a mountain backdrop. More information here.

First Friday ArtWalks in Old Colorado City

First Friday ArtWalks are back in Old Colorado City! It's a one-of-a-kind memory for all ages. Head out to West Colorado Avenue between 23 and 27 Streets from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and browse the local art galleries and studios. The event is free to attend and art pieces will be available for purchase. More information here.

Denver Restaurant Week

Denver Restaurant Week starts Friday! The event runs through March 16, and celebrates the Mile High City's local restaurants and food. Around 300 restaurants are participating, and they will have specially priced menus with different price points ranging from $25 to $55 a meal. More information here.

WATCH: Denver Restaurant Week kicks off Friday

