42nd annual Monte Vista Crane Festival happening this weekend

MONTE VISTA — The 42nd annual Monte Vista Crane Festival is returning to the San Luis Valley this weekend! Sandhill cranes and other birds will be following their seasonal migration routes.
WATCH: Thousands of Sandhill cranes descend upon Monte Vista Wildlife Rescue
The event will be held at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge.
The festival says the event is a combination of the following:
- unmatched scenery
- exceptional wildlife viewing
- friendly, welcoming communities of the San Luis Valley
At the festival, you can enjoy thousands of Sandhill cranes, ducks and geese flying in front of a mountain backdrop. The festival says it's a great opportunity to see an amazing spectacle in a unique rural community.
For more information, visit the Monte Vista Crane Festival's website.
___
____
