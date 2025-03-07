42nd annual Monte Vista Crane Festival happening this weekend

MONTE VISTA — The 42nd annual Monte Vista Crane Festival is returning to the San Luis Valley this weekend! Sandhill cranes and other birds will be following their seasonal migration routes.

WATCH: Thousands of Sandhill cranes descend upon Monte Vista Wildlife Rescue

The event will be held at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge.

The festival says the event is a combination of the following:



unmatched scenery

exceptional wildlife viewing

friendly, welcoming communities of the San Luis Valley

At the festival, you can enjoy thousands of Sandhill cranes, ducks and geese flying in front of a mountain backdrop. The festival says it's a great opportunity to see an amazing spectacle in a unique rural community.

For more information, visit the Monte Vista Crane Festival's website.

