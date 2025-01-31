Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend January 31 - February 2, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the Manitou Springs Fruitcake Toss to the Ice Castles, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

Ice Castles in Cripple Creek

The Ice Castles in Cripple Creek, a popular winter attraction, are now open! Ice Castles have been operating around Colorado since 2011, but this is the second year the attraction will be in Cripple Creek. A new location for Ice Castles is now open in Eagle. Tickets in Cripple Creek for general admission start at $21. More information here.

WATCH: How crews build the Cripple Creek Ice Castles

Manitou Springs Fruitcake Toss

Manitou Springs will be hosting the 30th Annual Great Fruitcake Toss this Saturday! This year, it will be at the Manitou Springs Memorial Park, which is located on Manitou Avenue from noon to 3:00 p.m. There will be four competitions where participants can showcase their fruitcake-tossing skills. More information here.

WATCH: Fans fling fruitcake in Manitou Springs

Skate in the Park

Friday is the last the annual Skate in the Park holiday celebration! The event takes place at Acacia Park. Sessions for Friday are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $13 per session and include skates. Children four and under accompanied by a paying adult are free. More information here.

WATCH: Skate in the Park a marketing boost for Downtown Colorado Springs

Starting Line Saturday

Starting Line Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum! There will be plenty of events happening, including a meet and greet with two Olympians, and a specialty tour in honor of Black History Month. Tickets start at $23.95. More information here.

