Manitou Springs hosts the 30th Annual Great Fruitcake Toss

MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs will be hosting the 30th Annual Great Fruitcake Toss on Saturday, January 25.

WATCH: Fans fling fruitcake in Manitou Springs

This year it will be at the Manitou Springs Memorial Park (502 Manitou Ave) from noon to 3:00 p.m.

There will be four competitions where participants can showcase their fruitcake-tossing skills in the following:



distance

balance

accuracy

BasketCake

Participants can bring in their own fruitcake for $1 per competition, or 'borrow' one from Manitou Springs for $5. If you borrow one, you get four tosses, and fruitcakes will be located at each competition station.

For anyone who chooses to bring their own fruitcake, there are requirements.

All fruitcakes:



must have nuts, flour, and fruits

must weigh one pound and be rectangle

CANNOT contain anything inedible

While the fruitcakes won't be taste tested, the "Fruitcake Tech Inspectors" must approve the cakes before being entered into a competition.

To get more tosses, participants can pay an extra dollar per throw, but are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Manitou Springs Community Food Pantry.

One item equals one event ticket, and there is a max of 10 tickets per family.

