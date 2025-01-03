Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend January 3 - 5, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the Cripple Creek Ice Castles to the Denver Broncos final regular season game, there's plenty of fun to enjoy this weekend.

Ice Castles in Cripple Creek

The Ice Castles in Cripple Creek, a popular winter attraction, are now open! Ice Castles have been operating around Colorado since 2011, but this is the second year the attraction will be in Cripple Creek. A new location for Ice Castles is now open in Eagle. Tickets in Cripple Creek for general admission start at $21. More information here.

WATCH: How crews build the Cripple Creek Ice Castles

Skate in the Park

The annual Skate in the Park holiday celebration continues this weekend! The event takes place at Acacia Park. Sessions for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $13 per session and include skates. More information here.

WATCH: Skate in the Park a marketing boost for Downtown Colorado Springs

First Friday ArtWalks

The First Friday ArtWalks are back in Old Colorado City! The event is free to attend, and there will be beautiful art pieces available for purchase. Head down to West Colorado Avenue between 23th Street and 27th Street on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and check out local art galleries and art studios. More information here.

Denver Broncos

Another high-stakes showdown is set to take place at Empower Field this weekend as our Denver Broncos get set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Broncos can beat their division rivals, they advance to the playoffs. Kickoff is set for Sunday, January 5, at 2:25 from Empower Field. More information here.

___





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.