Broncos take on division rivals, Kansas City Chiefs, at Empower Field on Sunday

DENVER — Another high-stakes showdown is set to take place at Empower Field this weekend as our Denver Broncos get set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

If the Broncos can beat their division rivals, they advance to the playoffs.

If they aren't able to overcome, they have to hope for both a Cincinnati Bengals and a Miami Dolphins loss to keep the seventh seed.

Some good news though, with Kansas City already securing the top seed in the AFC, and the first-round bye, they have nothing to play for, so they're expected to sit the majority of their star lineup.

"Whoever wears those shoulder pads and is wearing red, white, and yellow we have to beat them, boys. We don't care who shows up and plays, who sits, who does play, who doesn't play. We don't care about any of that. The Broncos have to show up on Sunday and win the game." Broncos' cornerback Patrick Surtain

Kickoff is set for Sunday, January 5, at 2:25 from Empower Field.

If the Broncos win, they'll face the Buffalo Bills on the road in an AFC Wildcard Matchup next Sunday, January 12.





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.