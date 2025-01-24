Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend January 24 - 26, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the X-Games to Skate in the Park, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

X Games

The world's top action sports athletes are in Aspen for the 2025 X Games! The annual event is expected to draw thousands of fans from Thursday until Saturday. There will be five skiing and snowboarding competitions. Defending snowboard champion Chloe Kim, freestyle skier Alex Hall, and more of the sports biggest stars will be competing. More information here.

WATCH: X Games Aspen begins Thursday night

Skate in the Park

It's the final weekend of the annual Skate in the Park holiday celebration! The event takes place at Acacia Park. Sessions for Friday are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $13 per session and include skates. More information here.

WATCH: Skate in the Park a marketing boost for Downtown Colorado Springs

National Western Stock Show

It the final weekend of the National Western Stock Show in Denver! The event, which started in 1906, features livestock, rodeos, and horse shows. This year's event runs from Saturday, January 11 to Sunday, January 26 at the Denver Coliseum. Grounds Admission tickets start at $27 for adults More information here.

WATCH: Looking for something to do? The National Western Stock Show kicks off this weekend

Ice Castles in Cripple Creek

The Ice Castles in Cripple Creek, a popular winter attraction, are now open! Ice Castles have been operating around Colorado since 2011, but this is the second year the attraction will be in Cripple Creek. A new location for Ice Castles is now open in Eagle. Tickets in Cripple Creek for general admission start at $21. More information here.

WATCH: How crews build the Cripple Creek Ice Castles

___





AL lawmakers expect the president to move Space Command from Colorado Springs In President Donald Trump's first week in office, some expected he would announce moving Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Economist talks about impact of potential Space Command move from Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.