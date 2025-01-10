Everything you need to know about the National Western Stock Show in Denver

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show returns to Denver this weekend! The event, which started in 1906, features livestock, rodeos, and horse shows.

About the Stock Show

The event aims to serve agriculture producers and consumers throughout the world. The tourist destination is held for 16 days every January. This year's event runs from Saturday, January 11 to Sunday, January 26 at the Denver Coliseum, which is located on Humboldt Street.

National Western strengthens American agriculture by providing education doing the following:



livestock

equestrian

farming

ranching

animal awareness

appreciation

National Western also celebrates Western lifestyles, our communities, and provides life-long memories and family traditions.

Tickets

Grounds Admission tickets start at $27 for adults and kids ages three to 11 start at $7. Guest badges for all 16 days start at $88.

For ticketed events, regular seating starts at $32. Tickets for suites or Gold Buckle start at $47. Those events are listed below:



Colorado vs. the World Rodeo

Invitational Ranch Rodeo

Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza

Invitational Freestyle Reining

PBR Bull Riding

Pro Rodeos

Monarch Casino Gambler's Choice

Wild West Shows

Xtreme Dog Shows

MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo

Grand Prix

An Evening of Dancing Horses

Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Shows

Stockyards Beef Festival

On, Tuesday, January 14, there will be free grounds admission!

Daily Activities

Some of the activities you can expect each day include the following:



Ames Activity Pavilion

CSU Ag Adventure

Coors Western Art Gallery

Dairy Discovery Zone

Hutchison Western Pony Trails

King Soopers Petting Farm

National Western Nursery

Stock Show Tours

Parking

Parking near the coliseum is likely to fill up daily early in the day. It is recommended to park in the Coors Field Lot, which opens at 8 a.m. each day.

A free shuttle will be running every 20 minutes, with a drop-off and pick-up at the NW Complex, Hall of Education. The last shuttle will run one hour after the last rodeo for the day.

If you have tickets for an event, it is recommended to allow an hour of additional time to park and find your event.

Vendors

Bringing in outside food and drinks into the event is prohibited, but there will be plenty of vendors each day opening at 8 a.m. There will also be a variety of products for sale, including the following:



fine art

jewelry

clothing

home

Western lifestyle

agricultural products and equipment

To learn more about the National Western Stock Show, visit their website.

