Everything you need to know about the National Western Stock Show in Denver

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show returns to Denver this weekend! The event, which started in 1906, features livestock, rodeos, and horse shows.
About the Stock Show
The event aims to serve agriculture producers and consumers throughout the world. The tourist destination is held for 16 days every January. This year's event runs from Saturday, January 11 to Sunday, January 26 at the Denver Coliseum, which is located on Humboldt Street.
National Western strengthens American agriculture by providing education doing the following:
- livestock
- equestrian
- farming
- ranching
- animal awareness
- appreciation
National Western also celebrates Western lifestyles, our communities, and provides life-long memories and family traditions.
Tickets
Grounds Admission tickets start at $27 for adults and kids ages three to 11 start at $7. Guest badges for all 16 days start at $88.
For ticketed events, regular seating starts at $32. Tickets for suites or Gold Buckle start at $47. Those events are listed below:
- Colorado vs. the World Rodeo
- Invitational Ranch Rodeo
- Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza
- Invitational Freestyle Reining
- PBR Bull Riding
- Pro Rodeos
- Monarch Casino Gambler's Choice
- Wild West Shows
- Xtreme Dog Shows
- MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo
- Grand Prix
- An Evening of Dancing Horses
- Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Shows
- Stockyards Beef Festival
On, Tuesday, January 14, there will be free grounds admission!
Daily Activities
Some of the activities you can expect each day include the following:
- Ames Activity Pavilion
- CSU Ag Adventure
- Coors Western Art Gallery
- Dairy Discovery Zone
- Hutchison Western Pony Trails
- King Soopers Petting Farm
- National Western Nursery
- Stock Show Tours
Parking
Parking near the coliseum is likely to fill up daily early in the day. It is recommended to park in the Coors Field Lot, which opens at 8 a.m. each day.
A free shuttle will be running every 20 minutes, with a drop-off and pick-up at the NW Complex, Hall of Education. The last shuttle will run one hour after the last rodeo for the day.
If you have tickets for an event, it is recommended to allow an hour of additional time to park and find your event.
Vendors
Bringing in outside food and drinks into the event is prohibited, but there will be plenty of vendors each day opening at 8 a.m. There will also be a variety of products for sale, including the following:
- fine art
- jewelry
- clothing
- home
- Western lifestyle
- agricultural products and equipment
To learn more about the National Western Stock Show, visit their website.
