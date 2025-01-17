Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend January 17 - 19, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the National Western Stock Show to an Orchid Showcase, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

National Western Stock Show

The National Western Stock Show continues this weekend in Denver! The event, which started in 1906, features livestock, rodeos, and horse shows. This year's event runs from Saturday, January 11 to Sunday, January 26 at the Denver Coliseum. Grounds Admission tickets start at $27 for adults More information here.

Ice Castles in Cripple Creek

The Ice Castles in Cripple Creek, a popular winter attraction, are now open! Ice Castles have been operating around Colorado since 2011, but this is the second year the attraction will be in Cripple Creek. A new location for Ice Castles is now open in Eagle. Tickets in Cripple Creek for general admission start at $21. More information here.

Orchid Showcase

The Orchid Showcase at the Denver Botanic Gardens is underway at its location on York Street. The event runs Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and there will be orchids for sale on Saturday. Visitors can also enter photos for the Gardens' 2025 Orchid Showcase. More information here.

Colorado Avalanche

It's a rematch of the 2023-2024 Western Conference Semifinals as the Avs continue their five game home stand Saturday with a crucial matchup against their division rival, the Dallas Stars. Colorado looks to bounce back following a loss against Edmonton Thursday. Tickets start at $76. Puck drops at 2 p.m. More information here.

