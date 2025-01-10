Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend January 10 - 12, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the Cripple Creek Ice Castles to the National Western Stock Show, there's plenty of fun to enjoy this weekend.

National Western Stock Show

The National Western Stock Show returns to Denver this weekend! The event, which started in 1906, features livestock, rodeos, and horse shows. This year's event runs from Saturday, January 11 to Sunday, January 26 at the Denver Coliseum. Grounds Admission tickets start at $27 for adults More information here.

WATCH: Looking for something to do? The National Western Stock Show kicks off this weekend

Ice Castles in Cripple Creek

The Ice Castles in Cripple Creek, a popular winter attraction, are now open! Ice Castles have been operating around Colorado since 2011, but this is the second year the attraction will be in Cripple Creek. A new location for Ice Castles is now open in Eagle. Tickets in Cripple Creek for general admission start at $21. More information here.

WATCH: How crews build the Cripple Creek Ice Castles

Skate in the Park

The annual Skate in the Park holiday celebration continues this weekend! The event takes place at Acacia Park. Sessions for Friday are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $13 per session and include skates. More information here.

WATCH: Skate in the Park a marketing boost for Downtown Colorado Springs

Orchid Showcase

The Orchid Showcase at the Denver Botanic Gardens kicks off this weekend at its location on York Street. The event runs Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., and there will be orchids for sale on Saturday. Visitors can also enter photos for the Gardens' 2025 Orchid Showcase. More information here.

___





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.