Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend February 7 - February 9, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From a Lunar New Year celebration to the Ice Castles, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

Lunar New Year

It's the Year of the Snake! Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum on Saturday! The event lasts from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. On June 2, 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 23-1271 into law, recognizing Lunar New Year as a state holiday. More information here.

WATCH: Viêt Nam refugee helps bring Lunar New Year Celebration to Pioneers Museum

Ice Castles in Cripple Creek

The Ice Castles in Cripple Creek, a popular winter attraction, are now open! Ice Castles have been operating around Colorado since 2011, but this is the second year the attraction will be in Cripple Creek. A new location for Ice Castles is now open in Eagle. Tickets in Cripple Creek for general admission start at $21. More information here.

WATCH: How crews build the Cripple Creek Ice Castles

Goldens in Golden

Calling all humans and golden retrievers! Goldens in Golden is happening Saturday in Downtown Golden. Bring your furry friend to the event, which includes pre and post-parties at dog friend spots. There will also be a group photo beneath Golden's Welcome Arch! The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. More information here.

Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival

The 112th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival is underway and ends on Sunday! The event brings the community together to celebrate athleticism and winter. On Saturday night, there will be a Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza at Howelsen Hill, which includes athletes showcasing their skills. More information here.

