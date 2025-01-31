COLORADO SPRINGS — It's the Year of the Snake!
Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum on Saturday, February 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The event, in collaboration with the Refugees + Immigrants United and Filipino American Community of Southern Colorado, will showcase different cultural dances, crafts, and community activity booths.
On June 2, 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 23-1271 into law, recognizing Lunar New Year as a state holiday.
The event is free to the public, but pre-registration is encouraged.
Those who attend are encouraged to wear "traditional attire from their country of origin."
