Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend February 21 - February 23, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the Cripple Creek Ice Festival to a train expo, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

Cripple Creek Ice Festival

The Annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival ends this weekend! The event, which lasts nine days, is free to attend. It showcases detailed works of art made of ice. You will also have the chance to watch live carver vs. carver competitions with "Battle of the Blade" each Saturday at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. More information here.

WATCH: The Cripple Creek Ice Festival kicks off this weekend

Ice Castles in Cripple Creek

The Ice Castles in Cripple Creek, a popular winter attraction, are now open! Ice Castles have been operating around Colorado since 2011, but this is the second year the attraction will be in Cripple Creek. A new location for Ice Castles is now open in Eagle. Tickets in Cripple Creek for general admission start at $21. More information here.

WATCH: How crews build the Cripple Creek Ice Castles

Train Expo Colorado

The Train Expo Colorado (TECO) model train show will be held this Saturday and Sunday at the Colorado Springs Event Center. The event lasts from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. TECO aims to preserve our railroading heritage, promote model railroading, and support youth programs. Admission is $11. More information here.

Rainbow Falls Winter Waterfall Viewing

The Rainbow Falls Winter Waterfall Viewing is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Manitou Springs! You can witness the falls transformed in a cascade of ice with this rare chance to see the frozen masterpiece. Reservations aren't required, but they are recommended. Admission is $20 per vehicle. More information here.

