Cripple Creek Ice Festival this weekend in Colorado

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cripple Creek Ice Festival starts this weekend!

The annual festival lasts nine days and is free to attend. One of the main purposes of the event is to help support local businesses at a time when temps can deter people from the casino town.

The event showcases detailed works of art made of ice. You can also get the chance to watch live carver vs. carver competitions with "Battle of the Blade" competitions taking place each Saturday at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Dates

February 15 - 23, 2025

Times

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Location

Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek, CO

Cost

Free





El Paso County Judge Blocks Marijuana Ballot Measure On Monday, an El Paso County Judge blocked the City of Colorado Springs City Council from referring a ballot measure to the April election concerning recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs. El Paso County Judge delivers ruling on marijuana ballot issue

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.