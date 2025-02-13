Watch Now
Cripple Creek Ice Festival this weekend in Colorado

Cripple Creek Ice Festival
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cripple Creek Ice Festival starts this weekend!

The annual festival lasts nine days and is free to attend. One of the main purposes of the event is to help support local businesses at a time when temps can deter people from the casino town.

The event showcases detailed works of art made of ice. You can also get the chance to watch live carver vs. carver competitions with "Battle of the Blade" competitions taking place each Saturday at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Dates

February 15 - 23, 2025

Times

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Location

Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek, CO

Cost

Free



