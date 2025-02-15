Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend February 14 - February 16, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the Cripple Creek Ice Festival to the President's Day Hockey Tournament, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

Cripple Creek Ice Festival

The Annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning this weekend with seven different teams making sculptures! The event lasts nine days and is free to attend. It showcases detailed works of art made of ice. You will also have the chance to watch live carver vs. carver competitions with "Battle of the Blade" each Saturday at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. More information here.

President's Day Hockey Tournament

The annual President's Day Hockey Tournament is underway in Colorado Springs! The event, which runs through Monday, is hosted by the Colorado Springs Amateur Hockey Association. This tournament is one biggest tourism weekends all winter long in Colorado Springs. The games are free to watch. More information here.

Silverton Skijoring

Skijoring is happening in Silverton this President's Day Weekend! The event runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony at Blair Street and East 11th Street. Skijoring starts shortly after at 11:15 a.m. and ends around 3 p.m. General admission is free. More information here.

Loveland Sweetheart Festival

Head north to Loveland for free fun in the Sweetheart City! The Loveland Sweetheart Festival runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The event includes live ice sculpting, fire and art demonstrations, musical and dance performances and much more! More information here.

