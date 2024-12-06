Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend December 6 - 8

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the Switchbacks FC championship party to the Manitou Springs Christmas parade, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

Switchbacks Championship Party

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC are United Soccer League (USL) Champions! The Switchbacks defeated Rhode Island FC 3-0 to win their first ever USL title. The club is having a celebration party at Weidner Field Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fans will be able to meet with the coaches and take a photo with the trophy. More information here.

WATCH: Switchbacks win first USL championship in club history

Manitou Springs Christmas Parade

The Manitou Springs Christmas Parade is back this Sunday! The parade starts at 6 p.m. and will run along Manitou Avenue from Ruxton Avenue to El Paso Boulevard. The parade, which News5 is proud to sponsor, will bring the joy of Christmas early. You can also bring an unwrapped, brand new toy for Toys for Tots. More information here.

Festival of Lights Family Fun Day

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is hosting its annual Festival of Lights Family Fun Day this Saturday! The event is happening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Families are invited to enjoy musical performances, creative crafts, face painting and more! In the evening, hot chocolate and cookies will be served outside the museum's entrance. More information here.

Ullr Fest

Purgatory, the popular ski resort in southern Colorado, is launching its own Ullr Fest! It's a traditional festival celebrated by many mountain towns and ski resorts to honor Ullr, the Norse God of winter and skiing. The celebration will happen Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Village Plaza base area. More information here.

