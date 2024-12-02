Ullr Fest in Colorado, a Norse tradition to welcome the winter snow

DURANGO — Purgatory, the popular ski resort in southern Colorado, is launching its own Ullr Fest.

“Ullr Fest is an exciting addition to our lineup of events that bring fun and energy to the mountain.”



“This celebration embraces the spirit of winter while we look ahead to an epic and snowy season. We’re also thrilled to partner with our North County neighbors at Durango Hot Springs to bring the Nordic tradition of cold plunges to Ullr Fest!” Matt Ericksen, Purgatory’s marketing manager

Ullr Fest is a traditional festival celebrated by many mountain towns and ski resorts to honor Ullr, the Norse God of winter and skiing.

The celebration will happen on Saturday, December 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Village Plaza base area.

The celebration will have a mighty Norse spirit, with Viking-themed events.

Events include the following:



a Viking cold plunge at the base area

a parade celebrating all things winter with festive costumes and mythical creatures.

Bigfoot sightings on the mountain, representing southwest Colorado’s very own mythical symbol of winter and the rugged spirit of the San Juan Mountains.

costumes depicting Vikings, Bigfoot, Sasquatch, and other creative interpretations!

Purgatory is not the only place in Colorado to celebrate Ullr Fest.

If you're going to be west of Denver in December, Breckenridge will also be hosting its 61st Anniversary of Ullr Fest from December 12 - 14.

The three-day celebration welcomes people of all ages, and on Thursday, December 12, Breckenridge will have its Ullr Fest Parade.

The parade is free to attend and participate in, and if you want to register a float, you can register here. Registration for the parade ends on December 10, and the most creative floats could win some prizes.

The parade will begin at 4:00 pm on Main Street.

