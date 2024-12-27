Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend December 27 - 29

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the Cripple Creek Ice Castles to Electric Safari, there's plenty of fun to enjoy this weekend.

Ice Castles in Cripple Creek

The Ice Castles in Cripple Creek, a popular winter attraction, are now open! Ice Castles have been operating around Colorado since 2011, but this is the second year the attraction will be in Cripple Creek. A new location for Ice Castles opens in Eagle, Colorado Friday. Tickets in Cripple Creek for general admission start at $21. More information here.

WATCH: How crews build the Cripple Creek Ice Castles

Electric Safari

The Electric Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo features lit trees and structures, illuminated animal inflatables and a nightly holiday-safari themed drone light show. Advance timed tickets are required, which for adults start at $19.75. The show runs through January 1. More information here.

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari

ElectriCritters

According to the Pueblo Zoo, ElectriCritters is the largest holiday light show in southern Colorado! ElectriCritters will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for its last weekend of the season. Tickets start at $7 for members and $9 for non-members. More information here.

Bridge of Lights

The light extravaganza is back at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park! Hop in a sleigh and cruise across the bridge, which is decked out with thousands of lights twinkling for the holiday season. The event will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The Bridge of Lights will end for the season on New Year's Eve. Tickets start at $45. More information here.

