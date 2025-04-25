Watch Now
Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 25 - April 27, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From Motorless Mornings to Monster Jam, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Motorless Mornings

Motorless Mornings are returning to Garden of the Gods Park! Park Rangers are preparing to host the first of two events on Sunday, April 27. Visitors will get to enjoy a quieter morning experience on the roads and trails. Only hiking, biking, skateboarding and longboarding will be allowed on the road from 5 a.m. until noon. More information here.

WATCH: Motorless Mornings and Early Bird Hike & Bikes return to Garden of the Gods Park

Monster Jam

Monster Jam is in Colorado this weekend! It's happening at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. There will be a pit party starting at 10 a.m. followed by trackside at 2 p.m. The event starts at 3 p.m., and tickets start at $42. All fans ages two and older are required to have a ticket. More information here.

Flagship Festival

The 18th annual Flagship Festival is in Carbondale this weekend! It runs from Thursday until Sunday at the Carbondale Recreation and Community Center. The festival features the best adventure films of the year, live music, workshops and community gatherings. Tickets start at $50. More information here.

Durango Wine Experience

The Durango Wine Experience is happening Friday and Saturday! The walkabout Friday is at the R Space on East Second Avenue from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The grand tasting is Saturday at Buckley Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature hundreds of wines and Colorado spirits. Tickets start at $85. More information here.

