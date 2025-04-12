Watch Now
Motorless Mornings and Early Bird Hike & Bikes return to Garden of the Gods Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Motorless Mornings are returning to Garden of the Gods Park! Park Rangers are preparing to host the first of two events on Sunday, April 27.

Visitors will get to enjoy a quieter morning experience on the roads and trails. Only the following will be allowed on the road from 5 a.m. until noon:

  • hiking
  • biking
  • skateboarding
  • longboarding

A ride into the park will be available at the Visitor's Center. Visitors News5 spoke with in previous years say this event is and opportunity to enjoy nature at its finest.
The park is also preparing to start their Early Bird Hike & Bikes next month. It's another opportunity to enjoy the park without any cars.

The Early Bird Hike & Bikes will happen on the following Wednesdays from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.:

  • May 21
  • June 25
  • July 23
  • August 27
  • September 24

