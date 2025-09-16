31st annual Chile & Frijoles Festival happening this weekend in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The 31st annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is happening this weekend in Pueblo! Farmers will line South Union Avenue and roast the famous Pueblo Chile.

At the Chile Fest, you can enjoy the following:



a balloon fest

jalapeno eating contest

Chihuahua & Friends Parade

a magic show

live music

Additionally, George Lopez will be performing at Memorial Hall on Friday as part of his 'Final Stand-Up Comedy Tour!'

You can also participate in 'Bike the Bessemer,' a gravel bike ride that's happening Saturday morning.

The theme this year is 'Farm to Flame.' The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

"It is the quintessential harvest festival for southern Colorado," said Danielle Kitzman, Vice President of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce. "So, you're really getting to experience some amazing culture."

Single day admission tickets start at $6. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Pueblo Chile Festival's website.

