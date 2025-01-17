Baby sloth at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo makes first public appearance Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — We have one small reason for you to visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs! A baby sloth is making its public debut slowly but surely.

While the newest addition to the zoo doesn't have a name yet and their gender is still unknown, it is a Hoffman's two-toed sloth who turns one month old Saturday.

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes new baby sloth

The baby, along with its mom Aysan, live in the Scutes Family Garden. Thursday is the baby's first public appearance.

"On December 18, we had our first little one born here in Scutes Family Gallery," said Amber Callen-Ward with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. "So, Aysan, our first-time mom, has been bonding with (the) baby wonderfully, and (the) baby has been hitting all the milestones that we expect them to hit. So, we're really excited to share this news with everybody."

Those milestones include the following:



clinging to Aysan tightly

exploring its surroundings

trying food out of Aysan's mouth

At around five months old, the baby sloth is expected to explore away from Aysan and eat its own food.

