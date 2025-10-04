Annual Toy Bowl between the bikers and police happening Saturday in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A football rivalry for a good cause is going down Saturday in Pueblo. The annual Toy Bowl between the bikes and police officers will happen at CSU Pueblo's Thunderbowl.

To attend, you can either pay $5, which will go towards buying toys for underprivileged kids in Pueblo, or you can bring your own brand new unwrapped toy.

Even though this event is for charity, the rivalry is intense.

"A lot of hitting, a lot of physicality is what we're going to see...," said Curtis Martindale, a member of the Law Enforcement Team. "So, it's definitely intense in the trenches. It's crazy."

All toys collected will be given out during the annual Toy Run this holiday season. Saturday's kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

