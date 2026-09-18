What to know before the 2026 Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival

PUEBLO, Co. — Before Pueblo chiles fill Union Avenue, they spend months growing in fields across Pueblo County.

The 32nd annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival begins Friday, bringing three days of food, live entertainment, and local agriculture to downtown Pueblo. The festival runs Sept. 18-20 along Union Avenue.

For local growers such as Gary DiTomaso, the weekend is where months of work finally meet the people buying the crop.

DiTomaso said his family began farming on the Mesa around 1904, and he has grown chile throughout his life. The farm grows several crops, but chile has become its biggest seller.

This year, a lack of water forced DiTomaso Farms to leave half its ground empty. The farm concentrated its available water on its peppers, including a 10-acre patch of Pueblo chile.

Getting that crop ready for the festival requires work at nearly every stage.

“It’s all handpicked, and they bring it to the shed, and we put them on pallets and wrap them,” DiTomaso said. “Then we’ve got to put the pallets in the cooler, put them on a truck, take them down there and unload them — one bag at a time. A lot of hand labor.”

DiTomaso first visited the festival during its inaugural year. He brought a chile roaster the following year and has returned ever since.

The festival does more than give the farm a busy weekend. DiTomaso said people he first met at the event have become repeat customers at the farm’s market.

“It gets our name out there, and we make new customers, meet a lot of people,” DiTomaso said. “A lot of people come, ‘Hey, I bought chile last year,’ and I’ll remember them, and they remember me. We make a lot of friends.”

The impact extends beyond the festival grounds. DiTomaso expects local farm stands to have one of their busiest weekends of the year as visitors also fill Pueblo’s restaurants, hotels and downtown businesses.

Duane Nava, president and CEO of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, said the event was created to showcase Pueblo’s agricultural community, support local businesses and introduce more visitors to the city’s signature crop.

“Without our farmers, a lot of us don’t eat, right?” Nava said. “That’s what’s on our table every single day for all of our meals. So being able to make sure that we’re supporting that ag community — that’s hugely important.”

Visitors trying to identify a Pueblo chile can look at the direction in which it grows. DiTomaso said Pueblo Mirasol chiles grow upright and have straight stems, while varieties such as Anaheim chiles hang downward and typically have curved stems. The name “Mirasol” means “looking at the sun.”

What to know before attending

Festival hours

Friday, Sept. 18: 3 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, Sept. 19: 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, Sept. 20: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission

Tickets cost $8 per person. Children younger than 12 receive free admission. Tickets and additional information are available through the official Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival website.

Parking and transportation

Visitors can park in free downtown parking garages or at the Midtown Shopping Center parking lot on Sixth Street. A free shuttle will carry visitors between the Midtown lot and the festival.

The festival has nine entrance gates surrounding Union Avenue. Union Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic within the festival area. Organizers recommend using Main Street or Victoria Avenue to reach downtown.

Courtesy: Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival The 2026 Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival map shows festival entrances, stages, vendors and other attractions along Union Avenue in downtown Pueblo.

What visitors can bring

Coolers and pets are allowed inside the festival. Pet owners should keep their animals leashed and bring water for them. Weapons, including open and concealed carry, are prohibited. Security will be stationed at the gates and throughout the festival area.

Featured events

The weekend includes live music, street vendors, chile roasting, a kids’ corner, cooking competitions and several special events.

Balloon Fest: Organizers plan to launch 25 hot-air balloons at 6:45 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from the Langoni Soccer Fields at 24th and High streets. Balloon glows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday near the Riverwalk. All balloon events are free and weather permitting.

Chihuahua & Friends Parade: The parade begins at 11 a.m. Sunday at the El Pueblo History Museum Stage. Dogs must remain on a leash.

Jalapeño Eating Contest: The contest begins at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Mission Foods Entertainment Tent near Alan Hamel Avenue and Main Street. In-person registration begins at 3:30 p.m., costs $5 and is limited to 20 contestants.

The complete entertainment schedule, festival updates and event information are available on the festival website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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