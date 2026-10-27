COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Before a business opens its doors or an airline adds a flight, there’s work happening behind the scenes. This year’s UCCS Economic Forum aims to help people understand those efforts and what they mean for the region’s future.

The 30th annual event takes place Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Ent Center for the Arts. It brings together business, government and industry leaders to explain local economic conditions and the challenges and opportunities ahead.

News5 reporter Jaylen Lee has more on what the happens at the forum in the video below:

UCCS Economic Forum offers a look at the forces shaping the Pikes Peak region

Director Bill Craighead said the forum provides a local perspective people may not get from national economic headlines.

“What actually goes into bringing a business to Colorado Springs? What are the trade-offs involved and what are some of the challenges that they are facing? What are some of the opportunities that they see?” Craighead said.

The opening session will feature representatives from Colorado Springs, Fountain, El Paso County and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC discussing their work attracting and retaining businesses.

Attendees will then choose one of three panel discussions:



Travel and tourism: Industry leaders will discuss changes and challenges facing a sector long connected to Colorado Springs’ identity, including air service and hospitality.

Defense: Craighead said uncertainty following the Space Command announcement helped prompt a discussion about the region’s aerospace and defense industry and where it is headed.

Nonprofits: The panel will explore changes affecting nonprofit organizations, including opportunities to secure grant funding.

Craighead will close the program with an update on the local economy and how it compares with state and national trends. Attendees will also receive an annual report with regional economic data.

Beyond the numbers, Craighead hopes people leave with a better understanding of community leaders and the work they do.

“Understanding them as people and understanding where they’re coming from and what they’re trying to accomplish, I think is really, is really beneficial to all of us,” he said.

The main program runs from 1 to 4 p.m., with a welcome reception from noon to 1 p.m. and a happy hour from 4 to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $65. You can register online, or you can walk up and purchase one when you arrive.

Register for the UCCS Economic Forum here.

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