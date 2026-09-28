COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Denver Broncos weren't the only ones playing football Sunday. At John Venezia Park, adults spent their morning competing in the Colorado Springs city flag football league before the pros took over the afternoon in Denver.

Aidan McDonell has been playing for about seven years.

“I got out of high school and I was like man, I still wanna keep playing,” he said.

Watch Jaylen Lee's video report below:

Sunday football starts early for Colorado Springs flag football players

One game isn't always enough for him. McDonell said he also owns and plays in Compete Fives, a separate 5-on-5 league at Soccer Haus. But at Venezia Park, the city league gives him and other players a place to keep competing on Sundays.

For teammate Dante Garvin, the draw is easier.

“I like to have fun, compete. I just love the game,” Garvin said.

Want to play? The city's adult flag football schedule lists the current fall season through Nov. 8. The next season is 5-on-5 winter flag football starting Nov. 15, 2026, through Feb. 28, 2027.

Early registration runs through Oct. 9, followed by late registration Oct. 12 through Oct. 16. The city lists options for competitive and social players, and information for people who don't already have a team. Check the city's page for registration details and any schedule updates.

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