COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — COLORADO SPRINGS — For Jackie Fields, ringing the bell outside a Walmart this holiday season was a bucket-list item.

She remembers stopping at the Red Kettle as a kid, and now she's in her second season as a Salvation Army volunteer.

"Just try to be a bright spot for the person that's coming in the store and just knowing that I'm here for a good cause," Fields said.

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Salvation Army still needs bell ringers to fill 200 shifts at Red Kettle locations in El Paso County

Fields said she came back because she wanted to help people experiencing homelessness.

Major Stephen Ball, the Salvation Army's El Paso County coordinator, said donations collected at the kettles stay in El Paso County and keep programs running long after the holidays end.

"The money that comes in this part of the season is vital to our ongoing services of housing and meals and youth services and all of that," Ball said.

Over at a Sam's Club location, Annette Eikenberry is in her third year as a paid bell ringer. She said one moment from last year keeps her coming back.

"Last year, I had a kid come up with a piggy bank and dump all her change in there. And then the mom told me, or the grandma told me, that she was saving all year just to do that. And that'll be with me forever," Eikenberry said.

The Salvation Army estimates it still has about 200 bell-ringing shifts to fill. Eikenberry said even the smallest contributions make a difference.

"I know times are hard. But if you have even a quarter or a penny, that makes a difference," Eikenberry said.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up for a half-day or full-day shift, and groups are welcome. Here is the link to sign up. https://volunteer.salvationarmyusa.org/

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