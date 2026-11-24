COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army is gearing up to serve about 2,500 free Thanksgiving meals Thursday at its location on Yuma Street in Colorado Springs, and it still needs a little help for dessert.

Fort Carson soldiers are pitching in to help prepare the food.

"We delivered over 250 turkeys to them and all kinds of other ingredients and stuff, and their culinary team is supporting us once again," said Major Stephen Ball, Salvation Army El Paso County coordinator.

For dessert, the Salvation Army is asking the community to donate whole, store-bought pies, cakes, or cookies — still in their original packaging.

"You can just bring it straight down to our front door. It goes right into our refrigerators to be stored for the day," Ball said.

Donations can be dropped off at 908 Yuma Street through Wednesday.

The free Thanksgiving meal runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will serve meals at locations in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, and Woodland Park.

You don't have to sign up as a volunteer to help. Ball said anyone who wants to be part of the day is welcome to come, grab a meal, and simply sit with others.

"We tell people, hey, if you really want to come, just come and get a meal and sit at a table and be like incognito table host and just sit and greet and have stories with people," Ball said.

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