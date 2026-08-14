Roasting season for Pueblo's peppers underway, farmers begin harvesting crop

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — It is roasting season for Pueblo's prized peppers! Farmers across the Saint Charles Mesa in the eastern part of Pueblo County have started harvesting the famous crop.

News5 spoke with Rocky Musso, a local farmer, who says even though it has mostly been a dry and hot season for the peppers, those conditions only enhance the flavor.

"From this year's peppers, everybody should be excited because they have the great Pueblo chile flavor,... a little more spice this year and definitely a smokiness from the roasting," said Musso.

Musso says you can expect to see the peppers at grocery stores across Colorado by the end of the month!

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