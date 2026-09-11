PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo community members gathered at the World Trade Center Steel Memorial on the Riverwalk to honor the victims of September 11, 25 years after the attacks — and this year, another tragedy was also on their minds.

Timothy Bartlett attends the ceremony every year. For him, the anniversary is personal.

"I served, my aunts and uncles served. My father was also a fire police in Pennsylvania, and when 9/11 hit a few days after, him and a few of his partners, went to the pile and they worked on the pile. So this hits home," Bartlett said.

WATCH: Pueblo community gathers to honor

9/11 victims 25 years later, with Aspen Acres fire also on their minds

Pueblo community gathers to honor 9/11 victims 25 years later, with Aspen Acres fire also on their minds

Bartlett said he has always wanted to travel to New York for a memorial but has not been able to make the trip, making the Pueblo ceremony meaningful to him each year.

"I am so happy to see so many people here today. And that people haven't forgotten. But as long as one person shows up. As long as one person remembers and they keep passing it on, we'll be okay," Bartlett said.

James Lutack also makes the Riverwalk ceremony a yearly ritual. He said he wants people — especially younger generations — to understand the significance of what happened 25 years ago.

"This is something that should be taught so that they understand what America's been through and understand our values, understand what needs to happen in order to keep things like these kind of tragedies from happening again," Lutack said.

The Aspen Acres wildfire also weighed on those who went to the ceremony, like one of the speakers.

"As we gather here today to remember September 11, we are also mindful of the events closer to home. Tragedy and uncertainty can touch our own communities without warning. In that way, the connection lies solely with the people who answered the call," the speaker said.

Bartlett said the moment is a reminder to honor those who serve every day — not just in times of crisis.

"We need to be thankful for our first responders, our teachers, everyone who has an impact on us. And it's always when tragedy strikes, that's when we finally realize we should remember every day that flag should fly every day. To remember all those who served before, are serving now and will serve in the future," Bartlett said.

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