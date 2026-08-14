Pioneer Rodeo Returns to Colorado Springs with a Chance to Give Back

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — The Pioneer Rodeo is back in Colorado Springs Friday and Saturday, bringing rodeo action, vendors and families to Norris Penrose Event Center. But organizers say the event is about more than what happens inside the arena.

Through the rodeo's Ride and Raise program, ticket buyers can choose an organization to support when they purchase their tickets. Pioneer Rodeo then gives 15% of qualifying ticket revenue back to the selected organization.

Jay Dial, founder and organizer of the Pioneer Rodeo, said the fundraising program was created after nonprofits began reaching out to the rodeo looking for ways to benefit from the event.

“The Ride and Raise actually was birthed out of the Pioneer,” Dial said. "What we did is we actually shifted and pivoted, and we allowed them (Nonprofits) to take control and charge of the money that would come in"

Dial said the program allows organizations to promote their own fundraising link and encourage supporters to attend the rodeo.

“So effectively what happens is the Ride and Raise now says go get the tickets,” Dial said. “We'll kick over 15% of ticket sales back to them.”

More than $7,200 had already been raised through the program as of last week, according to Dial. He said the total was expected to continue growing as ticket sales increased leading up to the rodeo.

Organizations participating in Ride and Raise include nonprofits, schools, sports clubs and other community groups. Dial named groups including Angels of America's Fallen, American Military Family Network, Victory Service Dogs, Girl Scouts, local baseball clubs and school districts among the organizations involved.

Dial said the program gives organizations another fundraising option without requiring them to host their own large-scale event.

“Why not at least utilize an event like this to say, ‘Hey, we're gonna write a check right back to you,’” Dial said.

More than fundraising

The Pioneer Rodeo began six years ago as what Dial described as a family hobby event. It has since grown into what he calls a community staple.

“We started as a family, kind of a hobby event, and now it's grown into a full-blown staple in the town,” Dial said.

Jessie Goodwin, events manager at Norris Penrose Event Center, said the rodeo also gives people an opportunity to come together and celebrate Colorado's Western heritage.

“I think that it gives everybody a place to be without judgment,” Goodwin said. “You just get to come and enjoy an event with fellow community members.”

Getting the venue ready for the rodeo takes preparation, including working the arena dirt, setting up panels and making sure the grounds are ready for thousands of visitors.

Goodwin said families can expect a high-energy rodeo, along with vendors offering items that may not be found in traditional stores.

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What to know

The Pioneer Rodeo is taking place Friday, August 14, and Saturday, August 15, at Norris Penrose Event Center.

Tickets can be purchased through the Pioneer Rodeo, and buyers can select an eligible organization to support through the Ride and Raise program.

The event is also part of Colorado's 150th anniversary celebrations this year, highlighting the state's Western heritage while bringing community organizations and businesses together.

For people attending their first rodeo, Dial said there's no dress code or requirement to know anything about the cowboy lifestyle.

“You literally acn come with a tank top and busted-up shoes. We don't care,” Dial said. “We just, we love our community.”