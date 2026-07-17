Third-Generation Trick Riders continue family legacy at Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS — For sisters Shyla, Layna, and Clara Navarre, trick riding is more than an adrenaline-filled performance.

The Navarre sisters are carrying on a legacy established by their mother and grandmother, proudly representing their family every time they enter the rodeo arena.

Having grown up around horses, they say following in their family's footsteps felt natural.

"It means a lot to have two people to look up to, our grandma and mom," Shyla Navarre said. "It's definitely an honor to carry on the tradition and keep the family name in the rodeo business."

Layna agreed, saying she enjoys being part of the family's third generation of trick riders, while Clara said simply that it's "really cool" to continue the tradition.

The sisters began riding horses at an early age and started trick riding around age 5. Since then, the sport has become a defining part of their lives.

"We've been riding ever since I can remember," Shyla said. "This is all we know, but I wouldn't change anything about it."

Although they perform as a team, the sisters admit there's no shortage of friendly competition.

"Oh, for sure," Shyla said. "There's definitely competition with all three of us being trick riders. It's always who can do the best trick, who can be on the fastest horse."

She says that sibling rivalry pushes each of them to improve while strengthening the connection they share in the arena.

"It's nice to be in the arena with family," she said. "We have a good connection out there."

While audiences see polished performances packed with daring stunts, the sisters say many people don't realize the amount of work happening behind the scenes.

"There are long hours and a lot of practice," Shyla said. "There's a lot more than just the shine and glitter that you see. It's the horsemanship and the talent that you have to practice for hours to perfect."

Layna said developing a strong relationship with their horses is one of the most important parts of preparing for a performance.

"You have to work a lot with your horse and get a good connection with him," she said.

Each sister also has a trick they consider the most difficult. For Shyla, it's the cartwheel maneuver that requires jumping off a moving horse before climbing back on. Layna says balancing in a one-foot stand is her biggest challenge, while Clara points to the stride layout because of the balance and control it requires.

Despite the risks involved in trick riding, the sisters say preparation and trust in their horses help them stay confident.

"Preparation definitely helps with the fear factor," Shyla said. "We put a lot of trust in our horses."

They've been fortunate to avoid any serious injuries, though Shyla joked they've all "hit the dirt" a few times while learning.

Some of their favorite memories center around Thunder, the family's longtime pony who helped teach all three sisters how to ride.

"He helped us all grow up," Shyla said. "He definitely taught us how to ride."

Layna also recalled performing at the National Finals Rodeo for the first time as one of her favorite experiences, saying it was special to share that milestone with her sisters.

Moments before entering the arena, the sisters say they still feel a few nerves, but they spend that time joking around and challenging each other to friendly competitions over who can perform the most vaults.

After qualifying to perform at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, the sisters say they're grateful for the opportunity to showcase their talents and continue their family's legacy.

"It's such a blessing," Shyla said. "It's really an honor to be a part of it."

"We're very blessed to be here," Layna added. "It's a great opportunity that we get."

For the Navarre sisters, every performance is about much more than thrilling the crowd. It's a chance to honor the generations before them while inspiring the next generation to keep the family tradition alive.

