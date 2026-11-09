COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — When a child gets sick unexpectedly, getting an appointment with their regular provider can be a challenge. Peak Vista Community Health Centers says its new Pediatric Walk-In Center gives families another place to turn for minor illnesses and injuries.

The center opened Oct. 1 at 2828 International Circle, Suite 160, next to Peak Vista’s Pediatric Health Center. It serves patients from birth through age 21. Families do not need an appointment or need to be established Peak Vista patients to receive care.

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Peak Vista’s new pediatric walk-in center offers families another option for sick visits

On Sunday, families were invited to explore the center during a free fall fest featuring games, crafts, food and tours. The event also introduced families to a care option they can use beyond the celebration.

“Usually, parents need help sometimes even after work or on weekends they can just walk their child in for it to be assessed,” said Dr. Bhavna Bali, Peak Vista’s pediatric service line leader.

Why it matters

Bali said one reason for opening the center was to provide another option for minor illnesses that are contributing to demand on emergency rooms.

She said staff saw about 500 patients during October, the center’s first month of operation.

For families like Anthony Espinoza’s, a walk-in option can help when an unexpected illness does not fit around a busy schedule or an available appointment with a regular provider.

Espinoza said having a place to bring a child without an appointment is beneficial when families cannot get into primary care because of scheduling issues.

What the center treats

According to Bali, the center treats minor illnesses such as coughs, colds, fevers and sore throats. Staff can perform testing for illnesses including flu, COVID-19 and strep throat, and provide care for minor injuries, including small cuts.

Bali said the center’s providers are trained in pediatric care.

The center does not have X-ray capabilities. Bali said families should seek care at an emergency room or urgent care for suspected fractures or major injuries. She also identified trouble breathing as a reason to seek care beyond the walk-in center.

Cost and continued care

Bali said the center accepts Medicaid and sees uninsured patients. Peak Vista offers a sliding fee that provides discounted care based on family size and income.

The center can also help families arrange follow-up appointments. Bali said staff connect new and existing patients with pediatric or family medicine providers for continued treatment and preventive care.

“Our goal is really to remove the barriers, uh, for seeking care,” Bali said.

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