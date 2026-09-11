Mt. Carmel marks Patriot Day with food distribution for military and veteran families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co —

For Robert McLaughlin, remembering those who served also means supporting those who may be struggling today.

The Army veteran has spent the past 12 years serving military members, veterans, and their families as executive director of the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

On Patriot Day, that mission will extend across the street from the center as Mt. Carmel and Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado distribute approximately 400 boxes of food.

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The distribution runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 12 at the overflow parking lot of the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Boxes will contain nonperishable food, including canned goods and pasta. More than 20 partner organizations will also be on-site to connect attendees with additional services and resources.

Military members, veterans, and first responders will receive priority. Other community members may also attend but are asked to arrive after noon.

No identification is required.

People can register by calling Mt. Carmel at 719-772-7000 or visiting HERE. McLaughlin said anyone unable to register ahead of time can still come to the distribution.

“If that doesn’t work, just show up and we’ll take care of you,” McLaughlin said.

The day begins with an opening ceremony from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. The ceremony will honor those killed in the September 11, 2001, attacks, recognize service members and mark the 25 years since the attacks.

For McLaughlin, the work also carries forward the vision of the late Jay Cimino, who helped him establish Mt. Carmel.

“He had a passion to serve and basically changed my life by giving me the opportunity to do this as a nonprofit,” McLaughlin said. “Now that he’s gone, I get to deliver on his legacy.”

While hundreds of boxes are expected to leave the parking lot, McLaughlin said the goal goes beyond the food inside them.

“Our goal is always to bring hope where there might be hopelessness—or happiness, or knowing that somebody cares,” he said. “That’s why we do this work.”

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