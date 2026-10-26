Meet the Colorado Stampede: Colorado Springs welcomes its first professional football team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — There's a Stampede coming to Colorado Springs, and this one is bringing professional football to the city for the first time.

The United Football League officially introduced the Colorado Stampede on Sunday at Weidner Field, revealing the team's name and logo in front of fans eager to welcome the city's newest sports franchise.

The free celebration gave fans an opportunity to meet players, grab team merchandise and select season tickets ahead of the team's inaugural season.

For Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, the addition of professional football represents another opportunity to bring the community together.

"One of the things I love about sports, and we've seen that in Switchbacks and really any sporting team, is that sports is a great unifier of people," Mobolade said.

The mayor also pointed to the potential economic impact, citing an estimated $15 million in benefits over the next three years. He hopes the team will attract visitors from across Southern Colorado and the state, bringing more customers to local businesses.

A familiar face leading a new team

The Stampede will be led by head coach Rick Neuheisel, who previously coached the University of Colorado Buffaloes.

Neuheisel says the team's new identity reminds him of his time in Boulder, and he hopes to bring that same energy to Colorado Springs.

"As we used to say in Colorado with Ralphie, you know, fast and furious, that's how we want to come out," Neuheisel said. "Angry, anxious, and attentive to details so that we can put on the kind of show that these folks deserve."

For Neuheisel, the goal is not just to win games but to build a lasting connection with the community.

"This is a cool place. They've never had a professional football team," Neuheisel said. "We're excited to be the first."

Players ready to put on a show

Several Stampede players were also on hand to meet fans, including defensive back Tra Fluellen, wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and offensive lineman Raiqwon O'Neal.

The players say they're looking forward to giving Colorado Springs something new to rally around.

"We get to bring something to the city," Vaughns said. "We're gonna come out here and give good games, so we wanna have y'all come out here and show our support."

Fluellen says he hopes fans enjoy the experience, but he also wants opposing players to know what they're getting into.

"I wanna make people scared. I wanna hit people and I wanna put them down, so try me," Fluellen said.

News 5 decided to get a firsthand look at that physicality, with reporter Jaylen Lee lining up against offensive lineman Raiqwon O'Neal.

Let's just say O'Neal won that matchup.

While the Stampede prepare for their first season, fans can already begin showing their support through season ticket selections.

And as Neuheisel put it, "Just remember this, you can't stop the Stampede."

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