Inspire Soccer League brings competition and community to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Scoring goals brought athletes to Weidner Field this weekend, but building friendships and competing gave them another reason to return.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks hosted the Inspire Soccer League’s third weekend of matches Saturday and Sunday, welcoming Spokane Impact, United Genuine FC, One Knox SC and Winthrop University.

The national league provides competitive soccer opportunities for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with teams traveling to different host communities throughout the season. Colorado Springs was this weekend’s stop on that schedule.

The Switchbacks joined the league for its inaugural season in 2025, bringing local athletes into a national competition and giving them a chance to represent their community at Weidner Field and beyond.

Watch Jaylen Lee's video report below:

Inspire Switchbacks athletes find a team, and a community

For Switchbacks player Yariv Ben-Naim, the weekend included a personal highlight.

"My favorite moment was scoring my four goals in yesterday's game, and where we won by a lot," Ben-Naim said.

Ben-Naim has played soccer since he was 12, starting in the Special Olympics. Through Inspire, he also gets to meet players from other communities.

“I like making friends from different states,” Ben-Naim said.

The league offers an organized competitive season, with standings and points. Its format includes eight-on-eight matches played in four 10-minute periods, with each period counting toward the league standings.

The Switchbacks’ coach said that structure gives athletes an opportunity to experience real competition in stadiums like Weidner Field.

“They get to travel the country and play soccer,” he said.

For midfielder Xavier Lopez, joining the team began with a school field trip. After meeting people involved with the program and learning about tryouts, he decided to give it a shot.

Now, he describes his teammates as family.

“Even if, one of us are down, we all pick each other up and support one another and believe in each other,” Lopez said.

The Inspire Switchbacks practice every Saturday. Their coach said the benefits go beyond developing their soccer skills. The athletes are able to form friendships, build confidence and become more comfortable speaking with others.

For their coach, a successful game comes down to more than the final score.

“That they gave it their all, they had fun while playing the game and they made a new connection with somebody,” he said.

The league’s next stop is Houston, with matches scheduled for Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

How to get involved

Local athletes interested in playing can reach out to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks’ Inspire program. The coach said tryouts typically take place in early January, and interested players should contact the team for upcoming dates and details.

The league’s published requirements include being at least 16 by the applicable selection date, meeting its documented disability eligibility criteria and demonstrating basic soccer ability. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to attend tryouts. Full requirements and an athlete application link are available on the Inspire Soccer League’s participation page.

According to the league, athlete participation is free. Questions can also be directed to hello@inspiresoccerleague.org.

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