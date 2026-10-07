How to put together a homecoming look on a budget

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — We're in the thick of homecoming dances in our area, and if your closet still doesn’t have the answer, there’s shopping to do. But looking good for the night doesn’t have to mean spending big.

During a visit to Plato’s Closet in Colorado Springs, store manager Tess Bray walked News 5 through clothing options and prices, from dresses and heels to shirts and pants.

The challenge: put together a complete look while keeping an eye on the total.

Budget for the whole outfit

Start with what you can spend on everything you need, including shoes and accessories.

Bray showed dresses priced at $12 to $14, along with a $10 black dress. Some heels were priced at $9 or $10, leaving room in the budget for other finishing touches.

For my look, a $10 shirt, $18 pants and $12 shoes brought the total to $40 before tax.

Those were the prices we found during our visit. Available items, sizes and styles can change.

Be flexible with the look

If you can’t find the exact outfit you pictured, try putting it together with different pieces.

Bray suggested pairing a corset top with a skirt or pants as an alternative to a dress. The store also had polos, button-ups and sweaters for shoppers considering other styles.

Try it on before checking out

“I always recommend trying them on. That’s the best way to figure out if the item’s gonna work for you or not,” Bray said.

Check the fit, buttons and zippers. Bray also suggested having someone take a photo or short video so you can see how the outfit looks and moves.

She said the store allows returns within seven days and advised shoppers to keep their receipt and leave tags attached until they decide to keep an item.

Short on time? Call ahead

Bray said shoppers can call with their size and an idea of what they want. Staff can look for options and set them aside to try on. Items can be held until the end of that day. Before heading to checkout, give the whole look a test run, and make sure it fits both you and your budget.

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