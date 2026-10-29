How to help kids feel safe and comfortable this Halloween

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — A yard full of Halloween decorations may be one child’s first stop and another’s reason to stop walking. For parents, making the night enjoyable starts with understanding that difference.

Elizabeth Hahn, a Kidpower instructor, says families should let children speak up about what feels comfortable rather than pressure them to enjoy the holiday a certain way.

“Some people enjoy scary things, some kids don't,” Hahn said.

Here are ways parents can help children enjoy Halloween while feeling safe and supported.

Talk before heading out

Start a conversation about what your child wants to do and what might make them uncomfortable. Some children enjoy spooky decorations and trick-or-treating. Others may prefer staying home to pass out candy.

Hahn encourages families to discuss expectations ahead of time. If siblings have different comfort levels, talk about how the family can accommodate those needs and where there may be room to compromise.

Make sure kids know they can say no

A costume does not obligate a child to pose for a picture, give someone a hug or accept attention that makes them uncomfortable.

Hahn says parents can remind children they have a choice and can come to them for help. Adults should be ready to step in and handle uncomfortable interactions, including with people the parents know but the child does not.

“Sometimes that's all they need is just the reinforcement to know that their choice is their choice,” Hahn said.

Explain the boundaries around trick-or-treating

Halloween can involve talking to unfamiliar people and approaching their homes. Hahn recommends explaining what is appropriate in that setting before children head out.

Her advice includes keeping visits brief, staying outside and not sharing personal information with people handing out candy.

Have a plan if you get separated

Before leaving, discuss where to meet and how children can contact you if you become separated.

Hahn suggests helping children practice a parent’s phone number or writing it on their arm so they have it available. Make sure everyone understands the plan before the night begins.

Check in and be willing to change plans

Keep the conversation going while you are out. Give children opportunities to tell you when they are uncomfortable or ready to stop.

Hahn says opening that conversation can help children feel comfortable saying they have had enough. That may mean fewer houses, an earlier trip home or a different way to celebrate.

Give other children room to enjoy the holiday, too

For families handing out candy, Hahn encourages kindness and respect for children with different needs and abilities.

Children may communicate or interact differently. Avoid assuming every child will respond the same way, and give them room to participate comfortably.

Hahn’s guiding priorities for the holiday are safety, comfort, and fun, in that order.

“You can't have fun if you're not safe,” she said.

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