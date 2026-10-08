FOUNTAIN, Co — Picking the pumpkin might be the easy part, but before you load up the family for a trip to Venetucci Farm, it helps to plan for the cost, the activities and getting that pumpkin back to your car. Great Pumpkin Weekend is Oct. 10–11, with Charlie Brown-inspired activities added to the farm’s regular fall offerings.

WATCH: Heading to Venetucci Farm? What to know before your pumpkin patch trip

Heading to Venetucci Farm? What to know before your pumpkin-patch trip

Plan your arrival

Venetucci Farm is at 5210 S. U.S. Highway 85 in Colorado Springs. Pumpkin Fest hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are available online or at the gate. Last admission is 30 minutes before closing, and visitors must leave by closing time. venetuccifarm.org

Nikki McComsey, owner of Gather Mountain Blooms at Venetucci Farm, recommends about an hour to an hour and a half for the main activities. Leave more time if you want to eat or shop.

Know what admission covers

Admission is $8 for ages 4 and older. Children 3 and younger enter free.

McComsey said that includes the hayride, ball pit and hay pyramid. Pumpkins cost extra, but the price is the same regardless of size or color. Food, drinks and purchases from vendors are separate, too.

What to bring

The farm recommends bringing your own wagon, stroller or backpack to carry pumpkins. Only a limited number of wagons and wheelbarrows are available.

For an outdoor farm visit, practical choices include comfortable walking shoes, layers, sun protection and checking the forecast before leaving home.

Credit cards, Apple Pay and cash are accepted. Leave pets at home for Great Pumpkin Weekend; service animals are allowed.

What’s different this weekend?

Great Pumpkin Weekend adds a pumpkin-weight guessing contest and a Charlie Brown reading nook. McComsey said visitors are encouraged to wear Charlie Brown gear or orange to join the theme.

Pumpkin-themed drinks, including Bristol Brewing’s Venetucci Pumpkin Ale for adults, are also planned.

Why those visits matter

For McComsey, families coming back helps keep a working farm going and gives another generation a chance to make memories.

“It’s really hard making farms continue to exist,” she said. “They only exist from people coming out to support them.”

Find tickets and the latest visitor information at Venetucci Farm and Gather Mountain Blooms.

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters