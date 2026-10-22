Free indoor Trunk or Treat brings candy and family resources to Pikes Peak United Way

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — Families can leave with a bag of candy and a better idea of where to turn for support at Pikes Peak United Way’s fourth annual Trunk or Treat.

The free event runs Friday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Family Success Center. Despite the name, the celebration will take place indoors, with families visiting tables offering candy and information about community resources.

There will also be a pumpkin patch in the cafeteria, with pumpkins donated by Care and Share. Costumes are encouraged but not required, and families do not need identification or documentation to attend.

Bobby Gomez, senior director of community impact for Pikes Peak United Way, said the event helps families build connections before they find themselves needing assistance.

“We don't necessarily want families to have to navigate any crisis nor any situation alone,” Gomez said.

The annual celebration typically draws more than 700 people, according to Gomez. Beyond trick-or-treating, it gives parents a chance to meet neighbors and learn about support available close to home.

“I really do hope that they walk away with a sense of pride and, and just that dignity to know that they're able to provide this for their children and that we're here to provide it as well with them,” Gomez said.

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