FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Giant pumpkins, professional carving and a chance to break out a Halloween costume are coming to downtown Fountain for the Harvest Games on Saturday.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. around Fountain City Hall at 116 S. Main Street, with activities stretching from a giant vegetable weigh-off to an evening costume contest.

What does it cost?

Admission is free, with food trucks and vendors selling food, baked goods, crafts and other items.

“There will be places to spend money if you choose to,” organizer Joney Carneal said. “Otherwise, the event itself to get here and come is completely free.”

Watch the video report below:

Fountain Harvest Games: What to know before you go

What’s on the schedule?



11 a.m.: Giant vegetable weigh-off featuring the Rocky Mountain Giant Vegetable Growers.

Throughout the day: Professional pumpkin carving.

5 p.m.: Live music begins.

7 p.m.: Costume contest.

8 p.m.: Event ends.

Carneal recommends arriving early if seeing the giant pumpkins is your priority. Some will remain on display, but not all will stay for the entire event.

How do you visit the pumpkin patch?

Pumpkinpalooza joins the Harvest Games this year, offering families a free pumpkin and free professional family photos. Families should register for a time slot to help manage space in the patch. You can reserve a spot online.

Carneal recommends signing up online before arriving. On-site registration through a QR code is also planned.

Where can you park?

Part of Main Street in front of city hall will be closed for the event.

Carneal said parking options include nearby side streets, behind city hall and near the library, with overflow parking near Peaks N Pines Brewery.

Parking can be tight, so allow extra time to find a space and follow posted restrictions. Carneal said accessible parking spaces and access ramps will be available in the area.

She also recommends bringing a jacket if you plan to stay into the evening.

Watch the professionals carve

Professional pumpkin carvers Willy Tuz and David Smith are among the artists creating sculptures for the event. Both have appeared on Food Network.

For Tuz, seeing visitors react to the finished work is part of what keeps him carving.

“The joy that we get, most of it, it’s seeing the face of people, seeing the smile that they give us,” Tuz said.

Smith said an unusual pumpkin shape can help inspire a creation.

“The pumpkin can actually do some of the work for you,” he said.

Now in its sixth year, the event began as a street dance to bring families together after COVID. Community participation and sponsorships have helped it grow.

“We want to have a place for our community to come to, to just be themselves,” she said.

Find additional updates on Fountain Up’s Facebook page.

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