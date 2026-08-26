Final Early Bird Hike & Bike brings a car-free morning to Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Walkers, runners and cyclists have one final opportunity this season to take over the roads at Garden of the Gods without traffic.

The final Early Bird Hike & Bike of 2026 runs from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday. During the event, the park’s roads will be closed to motor vehicles, giving visitors a quieter way to explore the scenery.

“We don’t realize how much noise vehicles make,” Park Operations Administrator Brett Tennis said. “When you’re out there with nature and these sounds aren’t there, you connect at a different level.”

Admission is free. Designated parking is available at Parking Lot 1 near the park’s main entrance, the Garden of the Gods Trading Post, Lot 9 at High Point and Lot 15 near Balanced Rock.

Standard bicycles and e-bikes are allowed. Visitors are asked to remain aware of others sharing the road and follow the park’s 20 mph speed limit. Pets are welcome but must remain leashed.

Regular park visitor Gabriella Field said removing vehicles makes it easier for her family to slow down and connect with other visitors.

“It’s so special to get to come here where there’s no cars,” Field said. “It really slows life down in a way where you’re passing people and you’re saying hi.”

The Early Bird Hike & Bike is held on select weekday mornings from May through August. Anyone who misses Wednesday’s event will have another opportunity to experience Garden of the Gods without vehicle traffic during a Motorless Morning planned for October.

Two CSP troopers being treated at local hospital after early morning shooting The CSP troopers injured in the shooting self-transported to the hospital and are being treated, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Two CSP troopers being treated at local hospital after early morning shooting