Daniels Scholarship applications open: Who qualifies and why local students say to apply

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — Before you talk yourself out of applying for a college scholarship, Aliya and Sawyer Newell have a message: Give yourself a chance.

Both students received the Daniels Scholarship, a four-year program that can help cover college expenses and provides support beyond paying the bills. Neither expected to be selected.

With applications open through Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. Mountain Time, here is what students and families need to know.

What is the Daniels Scholarship?

Josh Green, senior vice president of the scholarship program at the Daniels Fund, said the organization aims to select about 200 students each year.

The scholarship helps pay for tuition, housing, meals, books and other educational expenses. At partner schools, including UCCS, Colorado College and CSU Pueblo, funding from the Daniels Fund and the institution combines to cover up to the full cost of attendance.

Recipients can attend other accredited colleges and universities in the United States, but funding varies. At nonpartner schools outside Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, students can receive up to $25,000 per year. At nonpartner schools within those states, the maximum is $7,500 per year.

Green said each scholar also has a scholar success officer who helps them navigate college and connect with opportunities such as internships.

Who can apply?

Applicants must:



Graduating high school seniors residing in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming.

Be U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

Have an unweighted GPA of at least 3.0.

Have an ACT score of at least 18 in each category, or SAT scores of at least 490 in both Math and Reading and Writing.

Meet financial requirements: household adjusted gross income of $100,000 or less on the 2025 tax return claiming the applicant as a dependent, with $10,000 more allowed for each additional dependent. Other assets are also reviewed.

Green said selection goes beyond grades and school activities. Working through high school or caring for a loved one can also help tell an applicant's story.

“Every kid has a unique story,” Green said.

Why take the chance?

Aliya, now a pre-med student at UCCS, planned to start at community college to keep costs down. She did not apply to a university until she advanced to the scholarship's second round.

“My counselor made me do it and I was like, I'm wasting my time,” she said. “Like I said, small town kids like me don't get big opportunities like that.”

Helping care for her father, who is paralyzed from the neck down, inspired her interest in medicine. This summer, the scholarship program connected her with an internship at Craig Hospital, where her father received rehabilitation.

“I always wanted to go back there and work and give back,” she said.

For Newell, a Colorado College student studying business and competing on the swim team, the scholarship eased the pressure of paying for school.

“Before college, I would have had to take out a loan,” Newell said.

Instead, he said, he could focus on his education and train for the swim team without the same financial worry.

“Give yourself a chance because maybe someone sees something in you that you don't,” said Newell.

How to apply

Start with the online application, which asks about your grades, finances and background. Students who advance complete additional steps, including essays and interviews. Green said the new class is typically announced in late March.

He encouraged students to apply early rather than risk technical problems at the deadline.

Review the full requirements and apply through the Daniels Fund website. Applications close Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

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