Colorado's $1,000 e-bike rebate returns Monday: Who qualifies and how to apply

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO. — Colorado is bringing back its e-bike rebate program, giving thousands of eligible Coloradans a chance to save $1,000 on the purchase of an e-bike.

Registration for the first round opens Monday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. and closes Monday, Aug. 31 at noon.

But getting the rebate takes more than simply walking into a bike shop.

Who qualifies?

The rebate is available to Colorado residents with a household income at or below 80% of the area median income in the county where they live.

For a one-person household, the income limit is $65,200 in El Paso County and $54,560 in Pueblo County. Income limits increase based on household size.

The standard rebate is worth $1,000. An additional $300 is available for qualifying e-cargo bikes and adaptive e-bikes.

For some shoppers, that could cover a significant portion of the cost.

Gregory Cobble, co-owner of Manitou E-Bike Company, said e-bikes at his shop average around $1,700.

“Oh, major,” Cobble said when asked what a $1,000 rebate could mean for customers. “The e-bikes on average cost about 1,700, so they could actually get more than 50% off.”

How do you get the rebate?

Coloradans do not need to submit income documents when they first register. Initially, the state only requires a name and contact information.

Once registration closes, the Colorado Energy Office will randomly select people to receive rebates. Those selected will be notified by email and have one week to provide proof of their income and address.

Being eligible and registering does not guarantee you will receive a rebate.

The state expects to provide rebates to more than 2,800 eligible Coloradans over the next year.

Once approved, recipients can use their rebate to purchase a qualifying e-bike from a participating retailer. The $1,000 comes off at the point of sale rather than customers paying full price and waiting to be reimbursed later.

“They get that thousand dollars right there at the point of sale,” Cobble said. “Then we fill out the forms and then we get a check down the road a little bit. So it's not a rebate to them, it's a rebate to us.”

The new program follows Colorado's previous e-bike rebate initiative, which helped nearly 8,000 Coloradans save more than $9.75 million before funding was exhausted in 2025. More than 34,000 people applied during the program's initial run.

For e-bike rider Barry Sullivan, the bikes make getting around the hills and trails of the Pikes Peak region easier.

“I live in Manitou and there's hills everywhere,” Sullivan said. “It's just an easier way of travel.”

The Colorado Energy Office plans to open registration quarterly over the next year, with each registration window lasting one week.

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