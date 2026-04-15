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Tickets for the 2026 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo now on sale

Colorado State Fair
KOAA News5
Colorado State Fair
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PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Tickets for the 2026 Colorado State Fair are now on sale! You can buy them right now on the Colorado State Fair's website.

Fans in southern Colorado will have a chance to see acts like Dylan Scott on August 29 and Neal McCoy on August 30.

You can also catch the I l Love the 90s tour, which is happening on Saturday, September 5. Tickets for the tour went on sale on Wednesday, and the lineup features the following:

  • Vanilla Ice
  • Tone Loc
  • Color Me Badd
  • C+C Music Factory

Ticket prices start at about $45 for all of these shows.

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Homeowners purchase rain barrels to save gardens and money following a dry winter season

Spring showers could be a saving grace for homeowners following a dry winter. One way to use the rain we do get is to collect and store it in a rain barrel.

Homeowners purchase rain barrels to save gardens and money following a dry winter season

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