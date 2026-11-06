Colorado Springs Veterans Day parade: Route, closures, and who to watch for

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — More than 100 entries are expected in Saturday’s 'In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade' in downtown Colorado Springs. At the front will be Wanda Daniels, who helped build military aircraft during World War II. Spectators will also hear the Pikes Peak Honor Bell, which volunteers bring to services to honor veterans and their families.

When and where to watch

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

Route: South on Tejon Street from St. Vrain Street to Vermijo Avenue, near the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Closures: Expect closures along Tejon from Dale Street to Vermijo Avenue. The three northernmost blocks of the closure area will be used for parade staging.

Detours: Use Cache La Poudre Street on the north side or Cimarron Street on the south side to get around the closures.

Parade spokesman Andy Koen recommends coming early and leaving time to find parking. The reviewing stand at Busy Corner is where Daniels is expected to pause along the route.

A real-life Rosie the Riveter leads the parade

Daniels worked at Northrop Aircraft in Hawthorne, California, after moving from Nebraska. She remembers using a rivet gun in the shop and working on P-61 night fighters before moving into an office job.

“It was just a job during wartime that the women took over because the fellows were fighting for us,” Daniels said.

About 250 women will dress as Rosie the Riveter for the parade to honor women like Daniels who took on factory jobs to support the war effort. For Daniels, there’s a personal version of the familiar image. Her family put her face on the poster, added the aircraft she helped build and called it “Wanda the Riveter.”

The Honor Bell will ring along the route

Larry Peterson says the Pikes Peak Honor Bell will take part in the Veterans Day parade for the first time this year. At services at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, volunteers toll it seven times. Each toll represents part of a veteran’s life, beginning with the oath to serve.

The bronze bell contains artifacts connected to 12 deceased Colorado veterans, Peterson said. On Saturday, the volunteers will toll it in honor of veterans who have died and the families who remember them.

“The families are remembered as well,” Peterson said. “That’s our duty is to honor and remember.”

Why Veterans Day

Veterans Day is held on Nov. 11. It grew out of Armistice Day, which marked the end of fighting in World War I. Today, the holiday honors people who have served in the U.S. military.

For Koen, the parade gives Colorado Springs a place to thank veterans together. “We’re a community of veterans,” he said. “We’re a community that is proud of service, and when we put on an event like this, you never know how many lives you’re going to touch.”

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters